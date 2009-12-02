A Parisian Love Story, according to Google
Poetic. And sweet. Who could have predicted 10 years ago that we’d be telling stories via searches…
For more in this brilliant series, head here.
Wednesday, 2 December 2009
Tags : google, parisian love, search history, searches, web
