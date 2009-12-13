« »

Strange swirl over sky in Norway

Sunday, 13 December 2009, 15:09 | Category : Musings, Physics
Tags : , , , , , ,

Unpack your bags, it’s not a wormhole. It’s a Russian Navy missile test gone awry. Check out Jay’s interview with Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell in a recent Daily Planet.

Leave a comment

You must be logged in to comment.