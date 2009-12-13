Strange swirl over sky in Norway
Unpack your bags, it’s not a wormhole. It’s a Russian Navy missile test gone awry. Check out Jay’s interview with Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell in a recent Daily Planet.
Sunday, 13 December 2009, 15:09 | Category : Musings, Physics
Tags : black hole, Jonathan McDowell, large hadron collider, LHC, Norway spiral, swirl, wormhole
